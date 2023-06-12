ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) 20 Days SMA touches 0.18%: The odds favor the bear

June 09, 2023, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) trading session started at the price of $22.95, that was 0.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.99 and dropped to $22.905 before settling in for the closing price of $22.93. A 52-week range for IBN has been $17.07 – $23.75.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 9.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.49 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103010 employees.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ICICI Bank Limited stocks. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.28 while generating a return on equity of 17.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Looking closely at ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.88. However, in the short run, ICICI Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.01. Second resistance stands at $23.04. The third major resistance level sits at $23.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.84.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

There are 3,495,476K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.50 billion. As of now, sales total 23,272 M while income totals 4,255 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,393 M while its last quarter net income were 1,110 M.