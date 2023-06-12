Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $12.31, down -3.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.44 and dropped to $11.82 before settling in for the closing price of $12.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has traded in a range of $8.82-$21.86.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.90%. With a float of $40.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.67 million.

The firm has a total of 341 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.86, operating margin of -23.88, and the pretax margin is -61.20.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.65) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -61.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.89% during the next five years compared to 18.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ICPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., ICPT], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ICPT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.66. The third major resistance level sits at $12.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.01.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 510.74 million has total of 41,687K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 285,710 K in contrast with the sum of 221,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 67,960 K and last quarter income was -32,140 K.