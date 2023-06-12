Search
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 60,530 M

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) stock priced at $134.36, up 0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.10 and dropped to $134.17 before settling in for the closing price of $134.41. IBM’s price has ranged from $115.54 to $153.21 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -60.30%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.53 million.

In an organization with 311300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.71, operating margin of +12.83, and the pretax margin is +1.94.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 5,151,038. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 38,519 shares at a rate of $133.73, taking the stock ownership to the 74,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 3,000 for $148.36, making the entire transaction worth $445,088. This insider now owns 14,553 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.10% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are International Business Machines Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.67. However, in the short run, International Business Machines Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $136.21. Second resistance stands at $137.12. The third major resistance level sits at $138.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $132.35.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 122.05 billion, the company has a total of 908,045K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60,530 M while annual income is 1,640 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,252 M while its latest quarter income was 927,000 K.

