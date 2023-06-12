Investors finally get a glimpse of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) volume hitting the figure of 0.56 million.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) stock priced at $0.85, up 2.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. CLEU’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $1.67 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 24.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.90%. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

In an organization with 257 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.75, operating margin of -11.94, and the pretax margin is -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 75.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6961, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8762. However, in the short run, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9000. Second resistance stands at $0.9300. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7900. The third support level lies at $0.7600 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.90 million, the company has a total of 31,598K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,600 K while annual income is -1,690 K.