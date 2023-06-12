Investors finally get a glimpse of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) volume hitting the figure of 0.82 million.

June 09, 2023, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) trading session started at the price of $20.71, that was -2.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.78 and dropped to $20.06 before settling in for the closing price of $20.60. A 52-week range for LTH has been $8.75 – $21.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.70%. With a float of $166.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.04, operating margin of +1.01, and the pretax margin is -0.14.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 172. In this transaction member of a group that is 10% of this company bought 11 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,203,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s SVP & CONTROLLER sold 1,002 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $18,577. This insider now owns 71,369 shares in total.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

The latest stats from [Life Time Group Holdings Inc., LTH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.03 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) raw stochastic average was set at 77.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.03. The third major resistance level sits at $21.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.59. The third support level lies at $19.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Key Stats

There are 195,038K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.02 billion. As of now, sales total 1,823 M while income totals -1,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 510,850 K while its last quarter net income were 27,460 K.