Investors must take note of Aclarion Inc.’s (ACON) performance last week, which was 22.55%.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) stock priced at $1.19, down -2.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. ACON’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $2.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.50%. With a float of $5.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -328.36, operating margin of -10090.85, and the pretax margin is -12582.79.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Aclarion Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $1000.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 22,404 for $0.45, making the entire transaction worth $10,000. This insider now owns 22,404 shares in total.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12582.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aclarion Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 167.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02 and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aclarion Inc. (ACON)

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) saw its 5-day average volume 6.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Aclarion Inc.’s (ACON) raw stochastic average was set at 38.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 259.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8052. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3400 in the near term. At $1.4300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0700. The third support level lies at $0.9800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.10 million, the company has a total of 7,861K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -7,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -1,330 K.