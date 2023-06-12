Investors must take note of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) performance last week, which was 29.77%.

June 09, 2023, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) trading session started at the price of $0.23, that was -5.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. A 52-week range for MIMO has been $0.13 – $3.53.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.30%. With a float of $55.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 226 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.04, operating margin of -39.90, and the pretax margin is -51.17.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,633. In this transaction SVP & CFO of this company sold 873 shares at a rate of $1.87, taking the stock ownership to the 602,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s CTO sold 483 for $1.87, making the entire transaction worth $903. This insider now owns 582,988 shares in total.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -51.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)

The latest stats from [Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., MIMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 27.76 million was superior to 1.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 273.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4304, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4339. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2679. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3175. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3549. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1809, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1435. The third support level lies at $0.0939 if the price breaches the second support level.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Key Stats

There are 74,583K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.23 million. As of now, sales total 167,260 K while income totals -85,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,770 K while its last quarter net income were -20,890 K.