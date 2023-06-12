Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s (KYMR) performance last week, which was -15.90%.

Company News

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) stock priced at $23.44, down -2.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.96 and dropped to $22.62 before settling in for the closing price of $23.38. KYMR’s price has ranged from $13.15 to $39.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.40%. With a float of $50.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 174 workers is very important to gauge.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 42,465. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,370 shares at a rate of $31.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,568 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,298 for $31.00, making the entire transaction worth $40,233. This insider now owns 74,709 shares in total.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR)

The latest stats from [Kymera Therapeutics Inc., KYMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s (KYMR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.45. The third major resistance level sits at $24.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.77. The third support level lies at $20.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.29 billion, the company has a total of 55,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,830 K while annual income is -154,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,470 K while its latest quarter income was -40,930 K.

Newsletter

 

