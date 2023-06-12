Investors must take note of Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) performance last week, which was 7.46%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.30, soaring 3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.56 and dropped to $7.23 before settling in for the closing price of $7.27. Within the past 52 weeks, NU’s price has moved between $3.26 and $7.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -117.80%. With a float of $3.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.71 billion.

In an organization with 8049 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.87, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 26.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 98.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.80. However, in the short run, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.62. Second resistance stands at $7.76. The third major resistance level sits at $7.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.10. The third support level lies at $6.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.27 billion based on 4,694,788K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,792 M and income totals -364,580 K. The company made 1,619 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 141,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.