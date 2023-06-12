Investors must take note of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) performance last week, which was 4.24%.

June 09, 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) trading session started at the price of $1.22, that was 1.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.175 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for PGY has been $0.57 – $34.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -133.40%. With a float of $392.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 809 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -44.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9756, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0330. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2483 in the near term. At $1.2667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. The third support level lies at $1.1383 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

There are 705,343K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 853.50 million. As of now, sales total 748,930 K while income totals -302,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 186,640 K while its last quarter net income were -60,970 K.