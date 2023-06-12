Investors must take note of Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) performance last week, which was 8.51%.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $32.63, up 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.77 and dropped to $32.25 before settling in for the closing price of $32.65. Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has traded in a range of $16.41-$42.75.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 18.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.70%. With a float of $40.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.38 million.

In an organization with 440 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.89, operating margin of +17.05, and the pretax margin is +17.75.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Perion Network Ltd. is 36.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.50 while generating a return on equity of 18.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) raw stochastic average was set at 36.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.15. However, in the short run, Perion Network Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.12. Second resistance stands at $34.71. The third major resistance level sits at $35.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.67. The third support level lies at $31.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.54 billion has total of 46,172K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 640,260 K in contrast with the sum of 99,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 145,150 K and last quarter income was 23,790 K.