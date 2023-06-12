Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) kicked off at the price of $0.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Markets

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $0.209, up 2.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.235 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, JWEL has traded in a range of $0.17-$3.36.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.10%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.71 million.

The firm has a total of 218 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.97, operating margin of -5.73, and the pretax margin is -5.69.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Jowell Global Ltd. is 16.28%, while institutional ownership is 0.55%.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -5.49 while generating a return on equity of -29.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jowell Global Ltd.’s (JWEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41

Technical Analysis of Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jowell Global Ltd., JWEL], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Jowell Global Ltd.’s (JWEL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2745, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7587. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2366. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2533. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2716. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2016, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1666.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.30 million has total of 34,125K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 209,980 K in contrast with the sum of -11,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,400 K and last quarter income was -500 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors must take note of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) performance last week, which was 28.57%.

Steve Mayer -
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.89, soaring 5.32% from the previous trading...
Read more

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) with a beta value of 2.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
June 09, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $103.05, that was -0.82% drop from the session before....
Read more

Now that Welltower Inc.’s volume has hit 2.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On June 09, 2023, Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) opened at $80.02, higher 1.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.