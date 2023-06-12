Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) is 3.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) stock priced at $1.80, up 3.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.905 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. KLTR’s price has ranged from $1.53 to $2.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.80%. With a float of $75.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.09 million.

In an organization with 681 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.49, operating margin of -31.53, and the pretax margin is -35.91.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Kaltura Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 6,050. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,245 shares at a rate of $1.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,023,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,739 for $1.82, making the entire transaction worth $6,793. This insider now owns 1,026,565 shares in total.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -40.57 while generating a return on equity of -106.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kaltura Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Kaltura Inc.’s (KLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8038, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9223. However, in the short run, Kaltura Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9100. Second resistance stands at $1.9600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0150. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8050, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7500. The third support level lies at $1.7000 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 245.50 million, the company has a total of 136,411K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 168,810 K while annual income is -68,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 43,270 K while its latest quarter income was -12,800 K.