Last month’s performance of -1.01% for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is certainly impressive

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $160.42, down -0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.725 and dropped to $159.465 before settling in for the closing price of $160.26. Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has traded in a range of $150.11-$183.35.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.70%. With a float of $2.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.61 billion.

In an organization with 152700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.67, operating margin of +26.08, and the pretax margin is +22.86.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson & Johnson is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 164,199. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,062 shares at a rate of $154.66, taking the stock ownership to the 9,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Exec VP, CFO sold 14,781 for $179.60, making the entire transaction worth $2,654,661. This insider now owns 35,812 shares in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.5) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +18.88 while generating a return on equity of 23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.34% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) raw stochastic average was set at 39.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.27. However, in the short run, Johnson & Johnson’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $160.67. Second resistance stands at $161.33. The third major resistance level sits at $161.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $159.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.81. The third support level lies at $158.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 416.47 billion has total of 2,598,734K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 94,943 M in contrast with the sum of 17,941 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,746 M and last quarter income was -68,000 K.