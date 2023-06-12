Last month’s performance of 10.33% for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) is certainly impressive

On June 09, 2023, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) opened at $61.77, lower -2.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.92 and dropped to $60.24 before settling in for the closing price of $61.93. Price fluctuations for GXO have ranged from $32.10 to $62.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.50% at the time writing. With a float of $117.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.58, operating margin of +3.73, and the pretax margin is +2.94.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GXO Logistics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 111,788. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,120 shares at a rate of $52.73, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,174 for $43.97, making the entire transaction worth $183,531. This insider now owns 45,509 shares in total.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.19 while generating a return on equity of 7.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, GXO Logistics Inc.’s (GXO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.44 in the near term. At $62.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.16. The third support level lies at $58.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Key Stats

There are currently 181,072K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,993 M according to its annual income of 197,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,323 M and its income totaled 25,000 K.