Last month’s performance of 15.50% for American Express Company (AXP) is certainly impressive

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $171.94, up 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $172.22 and dropped to $170.9401 before settling in for the closing price of $171.14. Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has traded in a range of $130.65-$182.15.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.80%. With a float of $741.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $743.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +19.70, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 3,491,018. In this transaction Chief Colleague Experience Off of this company sold 22,841 shares at a rate of $152.84, taking the stock ownership to the 13,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President, U.S. Consumer Serv sold 5,456 for $174.52, making the entire transaction worth $952,187. This insider now owns 7,045 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.65) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +13.41 while generating a return on equity of 31.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Express Company’s (AXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.59.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 72.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $172.31 in the near term. At $172.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $173.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.35. The third support level lies at $169.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 127.20 billion has total of 743,272K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,625 M in contrast with the sum of 7,514 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,714 M and last quarter income was 1,816 M.