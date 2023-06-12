Last month’s performance of -22.88% for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock priced at $5.26, up 6.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.59 and dropped to $5.17 before settling in for the closing price of $5.20. MGNX’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $7.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -0.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.20%. With a float of $59.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 357 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.33, operating margin of -79.91, and the pretax margin is -78.82.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MacroGenics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 32,393. In this transaction Senior VP and General Counsel of this company sold 5,372 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $5.07, making the entire transaction worth $2,532,600. This insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in total.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.61 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -78.82 while generating a return on equity of -62.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MacroGenics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

The latest stats from [MacroGenics Inc., MGNX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, MacroGenics Inc.’s (MGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.86. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.02. The third support level lies at $4.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 321.59 million, the company has a total of 61,839K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 151,940 K while annual income is -119,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,500 K while its latest quarter income was -38,010 K.