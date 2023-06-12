Last month’s performance of 24.79% for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is certainly impressive

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $12.88, up 2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.39 and dropped to $12.85 before settling in for the closing price of $12.75. Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has traded in a range of $6.11-$13.18.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -7.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 85000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

The latest stats from [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 32.59 million was inferior to 37.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.65. The third major resistance level sits at $13.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.57. The third support level lies at $12.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.86 billion has total of 1,116,014K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,168 M in contrast with the sum of -6,094 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,432 M and last quarter income was -693,000 K.