Last month’s performance of -6.40% for Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is certainly impressive

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.21, plunging -4.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.49 and dropped to $58.33 before settling in for the closing price of $61.38. Within the past 52 weeks, TRNO’s price has moved between $50.36 and $67.03.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 112.40%. With a float of $74.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.25, operating margin of +39.42, and the pretax margin is +71.69.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Terreno Realty Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 233,960. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $58.49, taking the stock ownership to the 37,791 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +71.38 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

The latest stats from [Terreno Realty Corporation, TRNO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Terreno Realty Corporation’s (TRNO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.63. The third major resistance level sits at $63.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.31. The third support level lies at $54.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.11 billion based on 83,258K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 276,210 K and income totals 198,010 K. The company made 74,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.