Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is expecting 30.85% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 09, 2023, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) opened at $0.67, lower -8.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.685 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for LPTX have ranged from $0.27 to $1.86 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.00% at the time writing. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Looking closely at Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5021, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6654. However, in the short run, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6633. Second resistance stands at $0.7117. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7383. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5617. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5133.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

There are currently 119,411K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 80.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -54,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -41,860 K.