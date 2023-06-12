Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Campbell Soup Company (CPB) to new highs

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.51, plunging -1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.9689 and dropped to $46.04 before settling in for the closing price of $46.77. Within the past 52 weeks, CPB’s price has moved between $44.37 and $57.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.20%. With a float of $193.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.21, operating margin of +13.70, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 2,123,948. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 37,354 shares at a rate of $56.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,232 for $56.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,497,339. This insider now owns 136,739 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.21% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Looking closely at Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), its last 5-days average volume was 5.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.33. However, in the short run, Campbell Soup Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.67. Second resistance stands at $47.28. The third major resistance level sits at $47.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.81.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.01 billion based on 298,092K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,562 M and income totals 757,000 K. The company made 2,485 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 232,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.