Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to new highs

June 09, 2023, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) trading session started at the price of $7.84, that was 5.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.22 and dropped to $7.84 before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. A 52-week range for ELP has been $5.46 – $7.93.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 9.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -70.40%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5863 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.47, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +2.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 55.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +5.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Looking closely at Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) raw stochastic average was set at 92.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.95. However, in the short run, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.23. Second resistance stands at $8.42. The third major resistance level sits at $8.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.47.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Key Stats

There are 547,311K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.13 billion. As of now, sales total 4,247 M while income totals 215,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,065 M while its last quarter net income were 120,620 K.