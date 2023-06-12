Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) to new highs

On June 09, 2023, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) opened at $19.54, higher 1.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.75 and dropped to $19.05 before settling in for the closing price of $19.38. Price fluctuations for JWN have ranged from $14.02 to $27.72 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $97.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.80 million.

The firm has a total of 60000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.54, operating margin of +3.56, and the pretax margin is +2.17.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nordstrom Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 601,528. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 28,645 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 125,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 1,540 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $30,922. This insider now owns 128,671 shares in total.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +1.58 while generating a return on equity of 37.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nordstrom Inc., JWN], we can find that recorded value of 5.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) raw stochastic average was set at 43.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.21. The third major resistance level sits at $20.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.58.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Key Stats

There are currently 161,494K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,530 M according to its annual income of 245,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,181 M and its income totaled -205,000 K.