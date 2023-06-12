Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) to new highs

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $8.11, down -3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.16 and dropped to $7.78 before settling in for the closing price of $8.08. Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has traded in a range of $4.44-$10.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 60.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.30. The third major resistance level sits at $8.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.30.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.32 billion has total of 163,670K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -84,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,840 K.