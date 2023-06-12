Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) to new highs

On June 09, 2023, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) opened at $0.5773, lower -5.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5818 and dropped to $0.5307 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Price fluctuations for VRAY have ranged from $0.51 to $4.96 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 24.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.20% at the time writing. With a float of $176.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 295 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.01, operating margin of -103.04, and the pretax margin is -105.01.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 173,460. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $4.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $4.70, making the entire transaction worth $117,409. This insider now owns 192,790 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -105.01 while generating a return on equity of -85.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Looking closely at ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3015, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4603. However, in the short run, ViewRay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5744. Second resistance stands at $0.6036. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6255. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5014. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4722.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

There are currently 183,402K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 105.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 102,210 K according to its annual income of -107,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,530 K and its income totaled -28,860 K.