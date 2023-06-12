Livent Corporation (LTHM) 20 Days SMA touches 5.55%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) stock priced at $26.28, down -0.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.52 and dropped to $25.90 before settling in for the closing price of $26.24. LTHM’s price has ranged from $18.26 to $36.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.90%. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.60 million.

The firm has a total of 1350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.36, operating margin of +44.04, and the pretax margin is +41.24.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Livent Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 118,272. In this transaction Vice President and CFO of this company sold 3,635 shares at a rate of $32.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,980,985. This insider now owns 299,980 shares in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.63 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.30% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Livent Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Livent Corporation, LTHM], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) raw stochastic average was set at 81.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.81. The third major resistance level sits at $27.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.24.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.72 billion, the company has a total of 179,610K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 813,200 K while annual income is 273,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 253,500 K while its latest quarter income was 114,800 K.