LUMN (Lumen Technologies Inc.) climbed 1.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) stock priced at $1.78, up 1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8459 and dropped to $1.74 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. LUMN’s price has ranged from $1.77 to $11.74 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -180.60%. With a float of $990.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.00 billion.

The firm has a total of 30000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.60, operating margin of +18.84, and the pretax margin is -5.67.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 26,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.34, taking the stock ownership to the 340,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $6.31, making the entire transaction worth $31,550. This insider now owns 335,029 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.86 while generating a return on equity of -13.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -180.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lumen Technologies Inc., LUMN], we can find that recorded value of 29.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 29.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2516, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9636. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8506. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9012. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9565. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7447, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6894. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6388.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.79 billion, the company has a total of 1,004,326K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,478 M while annual income is -1,548 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,738 M while its latest quarter income was 511,000 K.