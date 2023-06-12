Match Group Inc. (MTCH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 28.52% last month.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock priced at $39.918, up 6.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.78 and dropped to $39.625 before settling in for the closing price of $39.05. MTCH’s price has ranged from $30.73 to $84.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 19.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.10%. With a float of $277.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 17,670. In this transaction Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $35.34, taking the stock ownership to the 33,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 31,439 for $34.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,082,671. This insider now owns 48,500 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.06% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Match Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) saw its 5-day average volume 4.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 45.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.37 in the near term. At $43.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.84. The third support level lies at $38.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.87 billion, the company has a total of 278,461K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,189 M while annual income is 361,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 787,120 K while its latest quarter income was 120,810 K.