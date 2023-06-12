Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.82% last month.

On June 09, 2023, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) opened at $8.67, lower -1.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.81 and dropped to $8.44 before settling in for the closing price of $8.64. Price fluctuations for MRSN have ranged from $2.91 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.50% at the time writing. With a float of $98.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 228 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.51, operating margin of -766.59, and the pretax margin is -768.26.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 1.23%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 15,342. In this transaction SVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,944 shares at a rate of $3.89, taking the stock ownership to the 20,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s President & CEO sold 17,346 for $5.74, making the entire transaction worth $99,566. This insider now owns 48,733 shares in total.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -768.26 while generating a return on equity of -191.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 220.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s (MRSN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.76 in the near term. At $8.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.23. The third support level lies at $8.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Key Stats

There are currently 114,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 988.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,580 K according to its annual income of -204,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,800 K and its income totaled -56,160 K.