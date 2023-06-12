Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) plunged -2.19 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) stock priced at $0.2587, down -2.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.2311 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. UTRS’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $2.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 26.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.00%. With a float of $52.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.25, operating margin of -79.52, and the pretax margin is -67.80.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Minerva Surgical Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 5,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 24,437,927 shares at a rate of $0.20, taking the stock ownership to the 34,437,052 shares.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -67.83 while generating a return on equity of -111.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Minerva Surgical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS)

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Minerva Surgical Inc.’s (UTRS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 336.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 186.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2364, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4275. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2614 in the near term. At $0.2751, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2903. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2325, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2173. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2036.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.72 million, the company has a total of 176,842K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,290 K while annual income is -34,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,530 K while its latest quarter income was -11,340 K.