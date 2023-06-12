Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) posted a 6.24% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1811, plunging -3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1884 and dropped to $0.1611 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, MOBQ’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.47.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 61.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.90%. With a float of $10.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.28 million, its volume of 39.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 7.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1741, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7065. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1923 in the near term. At $0.2040, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2196. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1494. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1377.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.19 million based on 17,052K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,170 K and income totals -8,060 K. The company made 130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.