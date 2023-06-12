News Corporation (NWSA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,447 M

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) stock priced at $19.23, up 0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.255 and dropped to $19.025 before settling in for the closing price of $19.20. NWSA’s price has ranged from $14.87 to $21.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 5.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.10%. With a float of $495.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.03, operating margin of +9.55, and the pretax margin is +7.82.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of News Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 409,165. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 23,750 shares at a rate of $17.23, taking the stock ownership to the 63,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s General Counsel sold 82,028 for $18.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,536,417. This insider now owns 87,706 shares in total.

News Corporation (NWSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.00 while generating a return on equity of 7.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.38% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are News Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of News Corporation (NWSA)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, News Corporation’s (NWSA) raw stochastic average was set at 59.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.30 in the near term. At $19.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.84.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.04 billion, the company has a total of 573,464K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,385 M while annual income is 623,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,447 M while its latest quarter income was 50,000 K.