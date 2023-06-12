No matter how cynical the overall market is, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) performance over the last week is recorded 0.37%

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) stock priced at $0.386, up 13.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.386 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. AUUD’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $1.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.50%. With a float of $8.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.58 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Auddia Inc. is 13.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 6,449. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 6,500 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,740,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 12, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 2,500 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $2,412. This insider now owns 1,734,359 shares in total.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Auddia Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55 and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Auddia Inc., AUUD], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Auddia Inc.’s (AUUD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4982, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9870. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4736. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5138. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5576. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3896, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3458. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3056.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.60 million, the company has a total of 14,813K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -6,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,160 K.