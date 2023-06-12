No matter how cynical the overall market is, Azul S.A. (AZUL) performance over the last week is recorded 7.41%

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.19, plunging -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.48 and dropped to $11.99 before settling in for the closing price of $12.04. Within the past 52 weeks, AZUL’s price has moved between $3.82 and $13.03.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 15.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.00%. With a float of $111.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13651 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of +3.62, and the pretax margin is -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.34) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Azul S.A. (AZUL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Looking closely at Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.61. However, in the short run, Azul S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.34. Second resistance stands at $12.66. The third major resistance level sits at $12.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.36.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.33 billion based on 420,882K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,089 M and income totals -139,920 K. The company made 862,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -62,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.