No matter how cynical the overall market is CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.20%

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock priced at $4.06, down -5.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.08 and dropped to $3.82 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. PRTS’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $9.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 91.30%. With a float of $50.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1532 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +0.10, and the pretax margin is -0.05.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 3,624. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 818 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 59,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,775 for $5.08, making the entire transaction worth $39,497. This insider now owns 58,367 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.14 while generating a return on equity of -0.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CarParts.com Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

The latest stats from [CarParts.com Inc., PRTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.18. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.49.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 228.69 million, the company has a total of 56,330K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 661,600 K while annual income is -950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 175,490 K while its latest quarter income was 1,050 K.