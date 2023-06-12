No matter how cynical the overall market is China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) performance over the last week is recorded -2.79%

On June 09, 2023, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) opened at $0.42, lower -12.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Price fluctuations for CPHI have ranged from $0.27 to $4.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.50% at the time writing. With a float of $5.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.08 million.

In an organization with 234 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.55, operating margin of -43.79, and the pretax margin is -49.02.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 51.79%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2011, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -49.02 while generating a return on equity of -77.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 29.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3527, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9508. However, in the short run, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4154. Second resistance stands at $0.4615. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4930. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3378, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3063. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2602.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

There are currently 9,738K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,100 K according to its annual income of -3,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,960 K and its income totaled -480 K.