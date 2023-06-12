No matter how cynical the overall market is, Danaher Corporation (DHR) performance over the last week is recorded 0.32%

On June 09, 2023, Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) opened at $236.42, lower -0.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $236.645 and dropped to $233.56 before settling in for the closing price of $235.41. Price fluctuations for DHR have ranged from $221.22 to $303.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.70% at the time writing. With a float of $648.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $729.40 million.

The firm has a total of 79000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.21, operating margin of +27.63, and the pretax margin is +26.35.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Danaher Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 4,535,040. In this transaction SVP – Corporate Development of this company sold 19,847 shares at a rate of $228.50, taking the stock ownership to the 38,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director sold 3,490 for $240.88, making the entire transaction worth $840,685. This insider now owns 12,115 shares in total.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.09) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.81% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Danaher Corporation (DHR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Danaher Corporation, DHR], we can find that recorded value of 2.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.90.

During the past 100 days, Danaher Corporation’s (DHR) raw stochastic average was set at 24.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $256.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $236.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $238.28. The third major resistance level sits at $239.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $233.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $232.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $230.65.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Key Stats

There are currently 737,899K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 173.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,471 M according to its annual income of 7,209 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,167 M and its income totaled 1,450 M.