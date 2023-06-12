No matter how cynical the overall market is, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) performance over the last week is recorded 37.45%

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $0.3539, up 37.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.588 and dropped to $0.3539 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has traded in a range of $0.32-$21.41.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.40%. With a float of $8.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.50 million.

The firm has a total of 90 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.72, operating margin of -135.08, and the pretax margin is -300.76.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$10.9 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$2.1) by -$8.8. This company achieved a net margin of -300.98 while generating a return on equity of -78.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grom Social Enterprises Inc., GROM], we can find that recorded value of 2.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4946, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0113. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6039. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7130. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8380. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3698, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2448. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1357.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.10 million has total of 8,497K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,430 K in contrast with the sum of -16,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,200 K and last quarter income was -2,140 K.