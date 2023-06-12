Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) performance over the last week is recorded 9.08%

Company News

On June 09, 2023, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) opened at $10.66, lower -1.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.08 and dropped to $10.42 before settling in for the closing price of $10.60. Price fluctuations for LYFT have ranged from $7.85 to $21.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 31.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.80% at the time writing. With a float of $317.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $373.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4419 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lyft Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 15,106. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,827 shares at a rate of $8.27, taking the stock ownership to the 33,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Director sold 21,013 for $8.06, making the entire transaction worth $169,298. This insider now owns 474,344 shares in total.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lyft Inc. (LYFT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 20.04 million, its volume of 13.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Lyft Inc.’s (LYFT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.88 in the near term. At $11.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.56.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Key Stats

There are currently 378,084K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,095 M according to its annual income of -1,585 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,001 M and its income totaled -187,650 K.

