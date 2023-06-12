No matter how cynical the overall market is Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) performance over the last week is recorded 7.95%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.246, plunging -4.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.224 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Within the past 52 weeks, MMAT’s price has moved between $0.18 and $2.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 78.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.30%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 239 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) saw its 5-day average volume 8.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2561, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8225. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2498 in the near term. At $0.2729, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2858. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2138, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2009. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1778.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 111.05 million based on 467,206K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,200 K and income totals -79,100 K. The company made 1,410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.