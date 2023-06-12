No matter how cynical the overall market is Micron Technology Inc. (MU) performance over the last week is recorded -5.41%

June 09, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) trading session started at the price of $65.93, that was 0.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.40 and dropped to $64.465 before settling in for the closing price of $65.32. A 52-week range for MU has been $48.43 – $74.77.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 48000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Micron Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,400,000. In this transaction EVP, Technology & Products of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 188,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 4,000 for $59.88, making the entire transaction worth $239,520. This insider now owns 95,660 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) saw its 5-day average volume 16.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 57.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.40 in the near term. At $67.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.53.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are 1,091,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 71.49 billion. As of now, sales total 30,758 M while income totals 8,687 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,693 M while its last quarter net income were -2,312 M.