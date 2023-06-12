Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) performance over the last week is recorded 12.42%

Company News

On June 09, 2023, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) opened at $13.15, higher 4.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.81 and dropped to $13.125 before settling in for the closing price of $13.15. Price fluctuations for PBR have ranged from $8.88 to $16.04 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45149 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.25, operating margin of +43.25, and the pretax margin is +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

The latest stats from [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 22.77 million was superior to 22.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.25. The third major resistance level sits at $14.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.63.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

There are currently 6,522,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 81.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 124,474 M according to its annual income of 36,623 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,771 M and its income totaled 7,341 M.

Trading Directions

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is -31.79% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.68, plunging -4.79% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.80%

Steve Mayer -
June 09, 2023, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) trading session started at the price of $64.08, that was 2.12% jump from the session before....
Read more

$3.02M in average volume shows that The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) stock priced at $130.85, down -0.14% from the previous...
Read more

