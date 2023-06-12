Nokia Oyj (NOK) last year’s performance of -20.16% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.01, soaring 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.04 and dropped to $4.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.99. Within the past 52 weeks, NOK’s price has moved between $3.93 and $5.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 1.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 158.10%. With a float of $5.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.57 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 86896 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.71, operating margin of +11.37, and the pretax margin is +8.87.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.86 while generating a return on equity of 21.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 158.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 51.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Nokia Oyj (NOK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 417.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.27 million, its volume of 12.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.03 in the near term. At $4.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.95.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.79 billion based on 5,632,297K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,246 M and income totals 4,478 M. The company made 6,289 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 299,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.