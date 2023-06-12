Now that Affirm Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 27.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.18, plunging -7.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.58 and dropped to $17.36 before settling in for the closing price of $18.85. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $8.62 and $40.97.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.80%. With a float of $223.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.20 million.

In an organization with 2552 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 192,711. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,286 shares at a rate of $11.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $12.77, making the entire transaction worth $220,673. This insider now owns 17,286 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.92) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 32.37 million. That was better than the volume of 17.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.74. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.86. Second resistance stands at $20.33. The third major resistance level sits at $21.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.42.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.57 billion based on 295,686K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,349 M and income totals -707,420 K. The company made 380,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -205,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.