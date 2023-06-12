Now that Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s volume has hit 7.21 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) stock priced at $28.74, down -1.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.91 and dropped to $27.95 before settling in for the closing price of $28.83. CFG’s price has ranged from $23.37 to $44.82 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 7.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.50%. With a float of $479.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $485.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18889 workers is very important to gauge.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 26,390. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $26.39, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Director bought 3,300 for $28.79, making the entire transaction worth $95,007. This insider now owns 66,263 shares in total.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.28 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.85% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

The latest stats from [Citizens Financial Group Inc., CFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.11 million was inferior to 7.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.36. The third major resistance level sits at $29.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.93.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.95 billion, the company has a total of 483,988K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,069 M while annual income is 2,073 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,887 M while its latest quarter income was 511,000 K.