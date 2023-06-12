Now that Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s volume has hit 1.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $5.46, up 6.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.93 and dropped to $5.251 before settling in for the closing price of $5.46. GFAI’s price has ranged from $3.81 to $36.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.80%. With a float of $6.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.88 million.

In an organization with 1755 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 332.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.37. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.08. Second resistance stands at $6.35. The third major resistance level sits at $6.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.73.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.60 million, the company has a total of 6,496K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,480 K while annual income is -18,560 K.