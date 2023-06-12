Now that Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.25 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) stock priced at $19.15, down -2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.88 and dropped to $18.37 before settling in for the closing price of $19.00. NNOX’s price has ranged from $5.31 to $22.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -69.10%. With a float of $44.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.32, operating margin of -831.04, and the pretax margin is -1363.03.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is 14.01%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1320.16 while generating a return on equity of -44.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 113.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.50 in the near term. At $20.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.48.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.05 billion, the company has a total of 55,150K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,580 K while annual income is -113,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,450 K while its latest quarter income was -11,760 K.