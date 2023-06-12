Now that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 6.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $17.52, up 0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.67 and dropped to $17.235 before settling in for the closing price of $17.36. Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has traded in a range of $6.36-$17.67.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.70%. With a float of $476.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6815 employees.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Limited is 1.74%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 25.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.69 in the near term. At $17.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.82.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.77 billion has total of 678,966K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,956 M in contrast with the sum of 913,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,010 M and last quarter income was 270,650 K.