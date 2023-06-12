Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is expecting -43.20% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $8.17, down -2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.17 and dropped to $7.7215 before settling in for the closing price of $8.06. Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has traded in a range of $5.86-$21.08.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.40%. With a float of $47.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.34 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.32, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is -0.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Office Properties Income Trust is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.18 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Office Properties Income Trust, OPI], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.38. The third major resistance level sits at $8.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.24.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 391.42 million has total of 48,564K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 554,280 K in contrast with the sum of -6,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 132,420 K and last quarter income was -450 K.