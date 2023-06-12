Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 113,790 K

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.71, plunging -4.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.505 before settling in for the closing price of $3.72. Within the past 52 weeks, OLPX’s price has moved between $3.05 and $18.23.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.40%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.91, operating margin of +51.74, and the pretax margin is +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Olaplex Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.78%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.68 in the near term. At $3.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.25.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.43 billion based on 654,277K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 704,270 K and income totals 244,070 K. The company made 113,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.